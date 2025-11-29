It is late November, and that means the return of Survivor Series and the WarGames match. The five vs. five match inside a double ring surrounded by a cage is one of the highlights of the WWE calendar and produces some huge moments.

As has become tradition, this year features both a men's and a women's WarGames match. On the men's side, the team of WWE champion Cody Rhodes, world heavyweight champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns and The Usos will face off with a powerhouse team of Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

For the women, it will be Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and AJ Lee taking on Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Becky Lynch.

There are two more matches scheduled for the card, with John Cena defending the intercontinental championship in a rematch with Dominik Mysterio, and women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer defending her title against Nikki Bella.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday evening. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for each match as well.

Watch 2025 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29

Location: Petco Park -- San Diego

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited (subscription required)

2025 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match card