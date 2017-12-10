WWE suspends Rich Swann following arrest for domestic battery, false imprisonment
Citing its 'zero tolerance' rule, WWE sidelined the former cruiserweight champ indefinitely
Rich Swann, a WWE wrestler who competes in the cruiserweight division on Raw and 205 Live was arrested late Saturday following a fight with his wife in Gainseville, Florida, according to a police report from the Alachua County Sheriff.
Swann, 26, who wrestles under his given name, was taken into custody around midnight and no bond has been listed. He has been charged with battery and false imprisonment.
WWE, which carries a "zero tolerance" policy, released a statement Sunday saying it has suspended Swann.
"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest," the statement read.
Swann, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, has been married for nine months to independent wrestler Su Yung. According to the police report, the couple had an argument about one of Yung's wrestling matches while driving and Yung exited the car into the middle of traffic to avoid it escalating.
After Yung refused to re-enter the vehicle, Swann grabbed and dragged her back to the car using a headlock, according to the report.
In Florida, kidnapping/false imprisonment is a third-degree felony and punishable by up to five years in prison. Battery is a first-degree misdemeanor and a penalty of up to one year behind bars or 12 months probation.
Swann, who was last seen on WWE television on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live when he defeated Tony Nese, was expected to face Drew Gulak on Monday's episode of Raw for a shot at Enzo Amore's cruiserweight championship. WWE has not announced what will become of the match.
A former cruiserweight champion, Swann defeated Brian Kendrick in November 2016 on the debut episode of 205 Live before losing the title to Neville at the Royal Rumble in January. He was a darling of the independent scene for years until signing with NXT in 2015 and was a featured player the following year during WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament.
