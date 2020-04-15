WWE talent cuts among cost-cutting measures announced in response to coronavirus impact
WWE announced a series of measures to deal with the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt global business, few companies have managed to avoid taking a severe financial hit. WWE, however, has continued with its weekly television events -- including a pre-taped, two-night airing of WrestleMania 36 -- but the lack of live-event revenue has obviously damaged the promotion's bottom line. The company has now been forced to take measures in response.
Vince McMahon held a call on Wednesday with WWE employees in which he revealed a series of cost-cutting measures the company will undertake in response to the ongoing fallout from the pandemic. A corporate press release followed, focusing on four actions as "short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement."
Those actions included:
- Reducing executive and board member compensation
- Decreasing operating expenses
- Cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting
- Deferring spend on the build out of the company's new headquarters for at least six months
The press release stated WWE "also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately. The decision to furlough versus permanently reduce headcount reflects the fact that the Company currently believes the furlough will be temporary in nature."
That headcount reduction, per the statement, will save the company an estimated $4 million per month during the pandemic.
Shortly after the release of this information, WWE tweeted that they had come to terms to release WWE superstars Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3 and Lio Rush. Of those men, the most prominent on recent television programming are Anderson and Gallows, members of The O.C. a group consisting of their tag team and group leader AJ Styles.
McMahon is also dealing with the recent suspending of operations and declaration of bankruptcy for the XFL, his second attempt to launch the professional football league. The league did not complete its season as sporting events began shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
