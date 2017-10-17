WWE TLC 2017: Matches, card, date, rumors, location, start time, kickoff show

The final WWE pay-per-view before Survivor Series will go down live on Sunday, Oct. 22 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Raw-brand event will not feature universal champion Brock Lesnar, but it should still be an incredible show that advances storylines heading into one of the company's biggest events of the year.

The PPV will begin with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 8 p.m. Expect to see this card filled out a bit more by WWE over the next few weeks, though what is already booked for the show appears to be quite a nice start.

2017 WWE TLC matches

Tables, Ladders and Chairs -- The Shield vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Cesaro: Made official following the reunion of The Shield on Monday, this will serve as the main event for the show with Brock Lesnar taking the entire month off. It's some curious booking considering the three-on-three match would have seemed to be even and this certainly puts the faces at a big disadvantage.

Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James: This was the first match announced for the card, and it could add a stipulation before the show.

Asuka vs. Emma: A Fatal 5-Way match was held on Raw to determine Asuka's opponent at TLC. Emma won the opportunity to get bludgeoned by the Empress of Tomorrow.

Finn Balor (The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (Sister Abigail): ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Cruiserweight Championship -- Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore: The rematch will be held at TLC, and it is expected that Amore will regain the title and lead the cruiserweight division again.

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick: This mini-feud has been going on for a couple weeks and should come to a conclusion on Sunday night.

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kickoff Show): This match was added to the card on Monday night after the Banks-Fox feud continued with Fox attacking The Boss in the backstage area after losing for a second time in as many showdowns.

The following matches are what I am projecting will take place on the card. They are not official.

Elias vs. Titus O'Neil: If WWE wants to add a match to the card, it will likely be something involving these two. It could expand to a six-man tag with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Apollo Crews and Jason Jordan involved.