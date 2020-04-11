WWE to resume live matches on TV starting with the next 'Monday Night Raw'
WWE is back with live TV matches starting next week
WWE will resume live television matches starting on Monday, bringing an end to a stretch of pre-taped programming over the past several weeks -- which included WrestleMania 36 earlier this month -- that was necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. "Monday Night Raw" will kick off its live return at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida.
Also airing at the Orlando training facility will be SmackDown on Friday, while NXT will air on Wednesday from Full Sail University, as per usual, in Winter Park, Florida. All of these live events will continue to take place without fans in attendance.
"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement to ESPN. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance."
WWE also noted that only essential personnel would be allowed at the venue where this will take place. Pro Wrestling Sheet, which first reported this news, said the decision of this return to live programming was made on Friday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the state that is supposed to run through April 30. Only supermarkets, clinics, banks, pharmacies and other daily necessities are allowed to stay open at this time. It is unclear whether these WWE productions would be in violation, and ESPN reported that its request for comment from DeSantis' office was not immediately returned Saturday.
Pro Wrestling Sheet also confirmed that a WWE employee tested positive for coronavirus. WWE released the following statement on the issue to the site:
"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."
The unnamed employee has remained in quarantine.
-
Rousey blasts 'ungrateful' WWE fans
Rousey spent 232 days reigning as the WWE Raw women's champion between August 2018 and April...
-
Ciampa on last Gargano match, NXT legacy
Ciampa believes now is indeed the time to end the feud, even as the current world climate threw...
-
Flair discusses NXT title win
Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title in arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend
-
WrestleMania 36's most memorable moments
After two action-packed nights of WrestleMania, we pick the six defining moments from the unique...
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2020
Check out a complete list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2020
-
Gronk wins 24/7 title at WrestleMania
Gronkowski scored a title win in his first official WWE result on Sunday night
-
WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt targets Braun Strowman
Wyatt will continue the trend of attacking his past as he sets his sights on regaining the...
-
WWE Raw results: Surprise title match
Raw ended with a secret championship match that took place after WrestleMania went off the...