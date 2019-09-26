WWE TV schedule: Changes to announce teams for Raw and SmackDown, new WWE Backstage studio show

Ahead of what WWE is referring as its "premiere week" with SmackDown debuting on Fox and Raw starting its newest deal with USA Network, the company on Thursday announced a slew of changes to its television lineup, primarily who will be calling the action on its shows. As CBS Sports detailed previously, WWE has already showcased the new logos, graphics and theme songs for SmackDown and Raw, but these changes may even provide a greater overhaul to the programs.

There was no announcement made regarding 205 Live, the WWE's cruiserweight show, though that will reportedly move to Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WWE Network following SmackDown. It was announced earlier this week that NXT UK will move from Wednesdays to to Thursdays at 3 p.m. on WWE Network. With the changes listed below, no information was provided on the futures of Tom Phillips or Byron Saxton.

All times Eastern

WWE Raw -- Mondays, 8 p.m. on USA Network: Vic Joseph will call the action with Dio Maddin stepping into a major role on commentary alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler, who will be returning to the announce table. Maddin, a former NXT in-ring performer, has been working with Joseph on WWE's cruiserweight program, 205 Live.

WWE Backstage -- Tuesdays, 11 p.m. on FS1: Renee Young steps away from the commentary booth to host a new studio show show alongside Booker T. This show debuts on Nov. 5 with a special preview on Oct. 15, and it will feature a rotating cast of WWE superstars and personalities. It is believed that Cathy Kelly will also have a regular role on the program.

NXT -- Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on USA Network: Mauro Ranallo will remain in his play-by-play role with Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix continuing to join him on commentary. This team recently changed when Phoenix replaced Percy Watson, who left WWE to pursue acting opportunities.

NXT UK -- Thursdays, 3 p.m. on WWE Network: No additional announcements.

WWE SmackDown -- Fridays, 8 p.m. on Fox: Long-time WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole will call the action with Corey Graves serving as his analyst in a two-man booth. Young, who has otherwise been taken off commentary, will be a "special contributor" for the show.

205 Live -- Fridays, 10 p.m. on WWE Network: Changes not officially announced.