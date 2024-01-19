Seth Rollins' workhorse reign as world heavyweight champion might have caught up to him. Rollins is reportedly dealing with multiple knee injuries heading into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

Rollins suffered a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus, according to professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp. The injury reportedly occurred during his world heavyweight title defense against Jinder Mahal on the Jan. 15 episode of WWE Raw. Expectations are that Rollins' will address his health and status on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. There is no word on if Rollins will vacate the title or miss time leading into the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

The reported injury comes at an unfortunate time for Rollins. It is reasonable to suspect that Rollins would defend his world heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL on the weekend of April 6. Rollins is the inaugural and sole titleholder of the belt, winning it against AJ Styles in a tournament final at Night of Champions on May 27. Rollins has regularly defended the title on pay-per-views and episodes of Raw while developing a slow-burn feud with CM Punk upon his return to the promotion in November.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled for Jan. 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match can challenge for either the world heavyweight or undisputed WWE universal championship at WrestleMania XL. Rollins is not currently advertised for a match on the card.