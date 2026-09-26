Worlds are set to collide in Chicago. Wrestlers from WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AAA meet for the third annual crossover event. In the main event, CM Punk and Rey Mysterio, once memorable rivals, team in a six-man tag-team match.

Worlds Collide has TripleMania 34's fingerprints all over it. Two weeks ago, Omos defeated Mysterio in the Night 1 main event. The next night, El Grande Americano dethroned Dominik Mysterio for the AAA mega championship. Those parties meet again this weekend with reinforcements on either side. Punk teams with the fan favorites while JD McDonagh supports his Judgment Day compadre Dominik.

For the first time on a WWE broadcast, Penta and Rey Fenix reform the Lucha Bros. in a standard tag team match. The real-life brothers have won tag team titles worldwide, but have barely interacted since signing with WWE. In August, they reunited in a six-man tag team match, but this will be the first time WWE fans experience their tag team magic as intended.

Below is how you can catch all the action.

Where to watch WWE Worlds Collide 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Location: Allstate Arena -- Chicago

Start time: 7 p.m.

Watch live: YouTube

WWE Worlds Collide match card

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. Omos, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

AAA World Cruiserweight Title Eliminator -- Je'Von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. EK Prosper

Je'Von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. EK Prosper Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) vs. Los Perros del Mal (Daga and Berto)

Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious, and Mascarita Sagrada vs. The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Myka Lockwood) and Mini Abismo Negro (Relevos Atómicos de Locura match)

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

Las Tóxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra, and Maravilla) vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid)

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship -- La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez