WWE WrestleMania 34 betting odds have Conor McGregor appearring in New Orleans
The UFC lightweight champion would add some more serious star power to the card
The upcoming WWE WrestleMania 34 card in New Orleans is already loaded with some pretty notable names, but recent betting odds tied to the annual event have one of the biggest celebrity athletes in the world potentially making an appearance. According to Oddschecker -- the same betting outlet that recently revealed there's a good chance we see The Rock in the Superdome -- current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is listed at 7-4 to appear in some capacity when WrestleMania 34 takes place on Sunday, April 8.
"One of the more vocal celebrities rumoured to be in attendance is the Notorious Conor McGregor – and if bookies are correct – he could well be appearing on the Grandest Stage of Them All," Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said. "Bookies have priced up McGregor as 7-4 to appear at the event, which for reference is the same price Manchester City were to win the Premier League this season."
The Rock being a wagering favorite to at least show his face at WrestleMania didn't shock many, but this one is sure to open up a lot of eyes. Given his charisma and exceptional skills with a microphone in his hand, we all at one point or another have envisioned what it would be like should McGregor ever step foot into a WWE arena. Nearly two years ago, McGregor had everyone discussing a potential appearance with the company when he took some jabs at the pro wrestling world, even having some snide comments for John Cena.
A McGregor showing at WrestleMania most likely seems probable to most because one of the headlining bouts features former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who will team with Kurt Angle to face off with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in mixed tag team action. So the immediate assumption is that he could have some involvement in that bout, perhaps.
McGregor has not competed inside the UFC Octagon since making history and becoming a two-division champion by defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to capture the lightweight title. His last bit of combat sports action came last summer when he was opposite Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring in one of the highest-grossing fights ever.
Whatever the case may be, the "Notorious" one making his presence in any form or fashion inside the Superdome on April 8 would make this one of the most noteworthy WrestleMania events of all time.
