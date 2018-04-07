WWE WrestleMania 34 betting odds: Who will win each of the matches on the card?
Odds for every single match set to be featured in Sunday's culminating showdown
The set has been revealed, the predictions have been made, and it's time to rumble.
With a projected 90 WWE superstars set to fill out a 14-match card, including two battle royals, WrestleMania 34 is locked and loaded for Sunday.
But who are the favorites for this weekend's extravaganza at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome? Well, we're glad you asked. Once you've finished reading up on our in-depth preview of WWE's season-culminating showdown, you'll want to check out the latest odds for all of WrestleMania 34's matches, courtesy of Bovada and listed in their entirety below.
WWE WrestleMania 34 odds
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Big Cass 2/1
Elias 2/1
Samoa Joe 15/4
Dolph Ziggler 8/1
Baron Corbin 12/1
Matt Hardy 12/1
Kane 16/1
Tye Dillinger 25/1
Scott Dawson 40/1
Dash Wilder 40/1
Fandango 75/1
Mojo Rawley 75/1
Tyler Breeze 100/1
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Sasha Banks 8/5
Bayley 11/4
Carmella 11/4
Becky Lynch 11/4
Ember Moon 7/1
Naomi 12/1
Natalya 12/1
Nikki Bella 12/1
Sonya Deville 25/1
Mickie James 25/1
Ruby Riott 25/1
Liv Morgan 33/1
Mandy Rose 33/1
Lana 40/1
Fatal Four-way Match - WWE United States Championship
Randy Orton 10/13
Rusev 17/10
Bobby Roode 7/1
Jinder Mahal 19/2
Mixed Tag Team Match
Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey -850 (2/17)
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon +450 (9/2)
Triple Threat Match - WWE Intercontinental Championship
Finn Balor 2/3
The Miz 11/4
Seth Rollins 13/4
WWE Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura -450 (2/9)
AJ Styles +275 (11/4)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Cedric Alexander -220 (5/11)
Mustafa Ali +155 (31/20)
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Nia Jax -450 (2/9)
Alexa Bliss +275 (11/4)
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Asuka -1000 (1/10)
Charlotte Flair +550 (11/2)
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns -850 (2/17)
Brock Lesnar +450 (9/2)
