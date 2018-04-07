WWE WrestleMania 34 betting odds: Who will win each of the matches on the card?

Odds for every single match set to be featured in Sunday's culminating showdown

The set has been revealed, the predictions have been made, and it's time to rumble.

With a projected 90 WWE superstars set to fill out a 14-match card, including two battle royals, WrestleMania 34 is locked and loaded for Sunday.

But who are the favorites for this weekend's extravaganza at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome? Well, we're glad you asked. Once you've finished reading up on our in-depth preview of WWE's season-culminating showdown, you'll want to check out the latest odds for all of WrestleMania 34's matches, courtesy of Bovada and listed in their entirety below.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week. 

WWE WrestleMania 34 odds

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Big Cass                       2/1

Elias                             2/1

Samoa Joe                   15/4

Dolph Ziggler                8/1

Baron Corbin                 12/1

Matt Hardy                    12/1

Kane                             16/1

Tye Dillinger                  25/1

Scott Dawson               40/1

Dash Wilder                  40/1

Fandango                     75/1

Mojo Rawley                 75/1

Tyler Breeze                  100/1

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Sasha Banks                 8/5

Bayley                          11/4

Carmella                       11/4

Becky Lynch                 11/4

Ember Moon                 7/1

Naomi                           12/1

Natalya                         12/1

Nikki Bella                     12/1

Sonya Deville                25/1

Mickie James                25/1

Ruby Riott                    25/1

Liv Morgan                    33/1

Mandy Rose                 33/1

Lana                             40/1

 

Fatal Four-way Match - WWE United States Championship

Randy Orton                 10/13

Rusev                           17/10

Bobby Roode               7/1

Jinder Mahal                 19/2

Mixed Tag Team Match

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey      -850     (2/17)

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon +450     (9/2)

Triple Threat Match - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor                     2/3

The Miz                         11/4

Seth Rollins                  13/4

WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura       -450     (2/9)

AJ Styles                      +275     (11/4)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander           -220     (5/11)

Mustafa Ali                   +155     (31/20)

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax                          -450     (2/9)

Alexa Bliss                    +275     (11/4)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Asuka                            -1000   (1/10)

Charlotte Flair                +550     (11/2)

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns              -850     (2/17)

Brock Lesnar                 +450     (9/2)

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories