WWE WrestleMania 34 card: Ronda Rousey match officially set for New Orleans
Rousey will work in a mixed tag team match in her first official WWE bout at WrestleMania
It was announced at WWE Elimination Chamber during her storyline contract signing that Ronda Rousey would be competing in a match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Monday night on Raw, it was officially revealed what that match would be.
As has been rumored for quite some time now, the former UFC women's bantamweight chamion will indeed be teaming with Raw general manager Kurt Angle to take on WWE COO Triple H and Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match.
Angle opened up the show on Monday night but was promptly interrupted by McMahon, who made her way to the ring to chastise her GM. This, of course, brought Rousey out to a nice pop from the live crowd, and shortly thereafter, Triple H made his presence felt despite his wife stating he had yet to arrive to the building. This is where Angle made the match official for April 8 in New Orleans.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
As the GM of #RAW, @RealKurtAngle makes the matches...and he just announced a BLOCKBUSTER for @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/hzbLsXv8WM— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2018
Things were not finished at that point of the announcement, though. The final sequences of the segment would see Angle attempt to secure the ankle lock on Triple H, while Rousey planted McMahon with a Samoan Drop and the babyfaces ended up standing tall.
Slowly but surely, Rousey is getting acclimated to her new profession as a WWE superstar, and now she has her first official WrestleMania match on a marquee.
Check out the four officially announced WrestleMania 34 matches and the rest of our projected card.
-
Raw recap: 'Mania road stuck in neutral
Monday night was more about what did not happen as opposed to the two matches set for New...
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2018
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
-
Greatest Royal Rumble, NXT, Jericho
WWE and Chris Jericho -- separately -- made interesting announcements on Monday
-
WWE PPV in Australia coming?
Vince McMahon is once again aiming to wow everyone with an attendance number
-
Lesnar works 35 seconds at live event
If you're already not a huge fan of Lesnar's limited work schedule, you won't like this