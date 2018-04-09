WWE WrestleMania 34: Fans stunned, confused after Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns

Ever since the internet became a prevalent force in the professional wrestling world, quite frankly, fans think they know everything. Take, for instance, the main event on Sunday night of WrestleMania 34 in the Superdome. Everyone was certain that Roman Reigns was going to be the man to finally bring to an end the WWE universal championship reign of Brock Lesnar, putting a conclusion to their story that's really three years in the making. WrestleMania 34 was going to end with Reigns standing tall with the red strap held over his head, and Lesnar was getting on the first jet back to Dana White and the UFC.

Here's the thing, though: That's not what took place.

In the main event on Sunday, Lesnar actually retained his title after a physical battle with Reigns that saw the latter bleeding rather profusely towards the end of the bout. After a sixth F5, the crowd in New Orleans was absolutely stunned to hear the referee count the three. In addition to those in attendance, folks watching at home on the WWE Network were quite taken aback as well.

I'm honestly in shock! The amount of time Roman Reigns kicked out of the F5 kinda pissed me off, but including that and the rumors I heard about Brock leaving the WWE, I honestly cannot believe I'm saying Brock Lesnar retained the Universal Championship! #WrestleMania — BlueIsHere (@CMS7772004) April 9, 2018

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) April 9, 2018

Roman Reigns didn't win , shocking. Boring match but Brock Lesnar Retaining adds to the shock value of it , no-one thought he is going to retain. #WrestleMania — shakunt joshipura (@sjoshipura) April 9, 2018

In a final shock of the night Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Championship over Roman Reigns.



Nicholas has won as many #Wrestlemania title matches as Reigns pic.twitter.com/MLeYrwgeK8 — talkSPORT 📻 (@talkSPORT) April 9, 2018

WHOA what a shock ending to #WrestleMania the big homie BROCK LESNAR taking his belt outta Nola LET'S GOOOOOOOO — doogi3 (@doogi3ville) April 9, 2018

That match was AWFUL!!! What a shock WWE has Brock Lesnar go over and not only over but by destroying Roman. I don't get the obsession with this overrated part timer. Grade F #WrestleMania — Brian McDonald (@BrianMc521) April 9, 2018

I'm in complete shock Brock Lesnar retained his universal title against Roman Reigns, Lesnar retaining his title almost makes up for the fact that Roman Reigns main evented another #WrestleMania #WrestleMania34 was a 9/10. — Keith Blanchette (@TLWGKeith34) April 9, 2018

Brock Lesnar is still the Universal Champion, I’m in shock! So Lesnar isn’t going to UFC? #WrestleMania — #Broken Chris (@SensesFail5) April 9, 2018

This night was yet another reminder that just when you think Vince McMahon is the most predictable man on the planet, he won't hesitate to make you look like a know-it-all fool.