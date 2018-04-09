WWE WrestleMania 34: Fans stunned, confused after Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns

The finish to the main event in New Orleans was definitely not one that fans saw coming

Ever since the internet became a prevalent force in the professional wrestling world, quite frankly, fans think they know everything. Take, for instance, the main event on Sunday night of WrestleMania 34 in the Superdome. Everyone was certain that Roman Reigns was going to be the man to finally bring to an end the WWE universal championship reign of Brock Lesnar, putting a conclusion to their story that's really three years in the making. WrestleMania 34 was going to end with Reigns standing tall with the red strap held over his head, and Lesnar was getting on the first jet back to Dana White and the UFC

Here's the thing, though: That's not what took place. 

In the main event on Sunday, Lesnar actually retained his title after a physical battle with Reigns that saw the latter bleeding rather profusely towards the end of the bout. After a sixth F5, the crowd in New Orleans was absolutely stunned to hear the referee count the three. In addition to those in attendance, folks watching at home on the WWE Network were quite taken aback as well. 

This night was yet another reminder that just when you think Vince McMahon is the most predictable man on the planet, he won't hesitate to make you look like a know-it-all fool. 

