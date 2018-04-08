WWE WrestleMania 34 live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, matches

The greatest time of the year in WWE has finally arrived for us all. Sunday night in New Orleans, the company presents to us its biggest offering of the year, WrestleMania 34. Each and every year, WrestleMania grows into more and more of a spectacle, and this year will undoubtedly be no different.

As always, the WrestleMania card is stacked, and this year it's headlined by the universal championship match as Roman Reigns looks to dethrone the "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar in a rematch of their WrestleMania 31 showdown that was interrupted by Seth Rollins successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. In addition to the universal championship match and a host of other bouts, WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night brings us the long-awaited in-ring debut of former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as she teams with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Here's all the information you need to watch or live stream WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night -- plus, a number of ways to watch it online on a myriad of devices. Also check out our full slate of WrestleMania 34 predictions.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 34 live

Date: Sunday, April 8

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Start time: 7 p.m. ET | Kickoff show: 5 p.m. ET

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE WrestleMania 34 matches