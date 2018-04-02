WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card, rumors, date, 2018 location, start time

We have almost reached the end of the so-called Road to WrestleMania 34 with just a few days to go until the "Showcase of the Immortals." As such, we now have a ton of clarity as to how the event is shaping up. WWE WrestleMania 34 is set for Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans, and the card is already stacking up to be a massive one -- though it is not yet completed at this time. It will begin with a two-hour kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET before a five-hour main card starts at 7 p.m.

CBS Sports will be onsite for a full week of WrestleMania 34 coverage. For now, let's take a look at how WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year has shaped up. Don't worry, no spoilers here, just a list of matches along with short explanations of how they specifically came to be.

WWE WrestleMania 34 matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: This one has been coming for 365 days ever since Lesnar beat Goldberg for the title and Reigns beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Reigns won Elimination Chamber to earn the spot.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble, Nakamura had his choice of WrestleMania opponent and immediately called out Styles as the two rekindle their rivalry from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This should be a "smart" fan's dream, and while it is unlikely to main event the show, it may very well be the match of the evening in New Orleans.

Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H: Perhaps there is a reason WWE is promoting the Mixed Match Challenge so hard. This is a call-back to the WrestleMania 31 incident between Rousey and The Rock along with McMahon and Triple H but with Angle in The Rock's place. It also wraps up the Angle-Triple H storyline that started at but never progressed following Survivor Series. Rousey makes her in-ring deubt here.

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: With Owens and Zayn now "fired" from SmackDown after beating up McMahon -- and then Bryan two weeks ago -- a tag team match was made on SmackDown with their WWE careers on the line. Owens and Zayn will be reinstated if they win or remain fired if they lose. Whether McMahon will be able to go for the match, however, remains to be seen as he is battling diverticulitis.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka: Flipping brands to SmackDown (hence the Royal Rumble winner stipulation added at the last minute) is a great move for Asuka. Continuing her undefeated streak by beating Flair would be an even better development.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax: With Asuka choosing to switch brands and compete against Flair, Bliss needed another Raw-brand opponent. Real-life best friend Jax is the choice as WWE has worked the on-screen frenemieis into what amounts to a bullying angle with Bliss teasing Jax over her weight, among other things.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: It looked like Braun Strowman might take on The Miz, but he is now otherwise occupied. This should be a fantastic match making great use of two superstars in Rollins and Balor that have been caught without legitimate singles pushes in 2018. There should be a title change with either Rollins or Balor winding up on SmackDown at some point after WrestleMania.

United States Championship -- Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev: A match that should be on the kickoff show but probably will not be. The storyline is lackluster and uninteresting considering Orton has already won the only WWE singles title he had not held at Fastlane. At least WWE added Rusev at the last minute.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers: It would be silly to have Usos-New Day at Fastlane and either not have a title change or not continue the top feud of the entire 2017-18 season into WrestleMania. It was clear that the Bludgeon Brothers were going to get involved in this feud. This is a sneaky match-of-the-night candidate.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman & TBD: In a fun twist, Strowman won a tag team battle royal on earn a WrestleMania shot at the tag team titles. In storyline, WWE is forcing Strowman to choose a partner. Personally, I think it would be incredible to see a 2-on-1 handicap match for the straps.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali: The finals of the tournament to name a champion will be held at WrestleMania 34, likely on the kickoff show. It once looked like Alexander would be the clear winner, but Ali has been getting a tremendous push as of late.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: The only wrestlers announced for the match thus far are Dolph Ziggler, Matt Hardy, The Revival, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger and Breezango.

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT will compete in the event, which one should expect to be held on the kickoff show. Entrants thus far include Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya, and the Riott Squad.

What else will happen at WrestleMania 34?

The Undertaker vs. John Cena: It looked like WrestleMania 33 was Taker's retirement, but he is apparently way healthier this year following a much-needed and delayed hip surgery. His confusing promo at Raw 25 notwithstanding, it looks like Taker is ready to go for another payday, and Cena has been challenging him for weeks.

Big-name wrestlers without set or predicted matches: Elias, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Bray Wyatt