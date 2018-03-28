WWE WrestleMania 34 odds have The Rock appearing and competing in New Orleans

If you're hoping to see Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson make an appearance at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans this year, we have good news for you.

According to Oddschecker, bookies are almost guaranteeing that The Rock will make a cameo when the Superdome hosts WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8. The odds say that there's a 99 percent chance the wrestler-turned-movie star shows up for the marquee WWE event.

Heck, there are even pretty good odds surrounding him actually wrestling.

Bookies have set the odds at 25-1 for The Rock to actually compete, which would be a major deal for the wrestling world. The 45-year-old hasn't been a full-time wrestler since leaving the WWE in 2004, but he's still one of the biggest personalities and draws in the sport thanks to his charisma and rise to stardom in Hollywood.

"The Rock is still one of the WWE's biggest names and an appearance from the Great One would spike interest and generate huge publicity for Vince McMahon's business," said Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek. "The bookies believe he is almost certain to appear once again at The Showcase of the Immortals and 1/100 implies a 99 percent chance that we will see The People's Champion inside the Squared Circle."

The Rock has appeared at six of the last seven WrestleMania events, competing in three of them. Don't be surprised if he soon makes it seven out of eight or even decides to hop in the ring for a fourth time in that period. There is a potential opportunity for him to jump into a storyline with Ronda Rousey competing alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in one of the show's biggest matches. This would be a throwback storyline to WrestleMania 31.