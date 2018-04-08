WWE WrestleMania 34 results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights

NEW ORLEANS -- WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year is going down live Sunday as WrestleMania 34 features one of the company's most ambitious slates of matches to date. With multiple bouts having legitimate cases to be considered the main event, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the show. WrestleMania 34 will begin with a two-hour kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET followed by the main card, which starts one hour early at 7 p.m. and is expected to last until midnight.

CBS Sports is live in New Orleans covering WrestleMania 34

WWE WrestleMania 34 matches

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns



WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H



John Cena vs. The Undertaker (?)



SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka



Raw Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax



Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

U.S. Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal



SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. New Day vs. Bludgeon Brothers



Raw Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman & TBA

Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (Kickoff Show)



Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

WWE WrestleMania 34 live results, highlights

WWE WrestleMania 34 results, grades

Will be updated here once the first match is completed.