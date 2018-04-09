WWE WrestleMania 34 results: Ronda Rousey stuns with tremendous in-ring debut
No one can wonder anymore whether Rousey can get the job done in the ring
Heading into WrestleMania 34 on Sunday in New Orleans, everyone was still wondering whether former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey could pull off a good performance inside the WWE ring. There was a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the "baddest woman on the planet," but in the end on Sunday night, she proved a lot of doubters wrong.
LIVE: Full WWE WrestleMania 34 results
Rousey and her partner for WrestleMania, Raw general manager Kurt Angle, were successful in their quest to lay waste to the authority power couple of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. And in her first bit of in-ring action for the company, Rousey picked up her first official victory when she nearly ripped the arm off of her boss McMahon.
It was an incredible moment for Rousey and her in-ring debut, and no doubt there will be more of those moments to come for her as she embarks on her new journey.
What should not be overlooked, though, is the fact that Rousey was impressive in all aspects of her performance. Her trash talking was on point throughout the match, and she was able to mix it up with the best of them.
With this initial bout out of the way, it'll be a fun ride seeing where WWE's newest full-time superstar goes from here.
