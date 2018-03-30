WWE WrestleMania 34: Rey Mysterio confirms he won't be competing in New Orleans

It's been heavily rumored recently that Rey Mysterio could get back into the WWE fold, and those whispers picked up a lot of steam following his shocking return during the annual Royal Rumble match in January. Naturally, it made sense to believe Mysterio would make his full-fledged return to the company at WrestleMania on Sunday, April, 8 in New Orleans, which could still be the case. If he does appear at the biggest event of the year, though, it won't be in any sort of wrestling capacity.

During a recent appearance on Showtime's "Below the Belt" with Brendan Schaub, the former world heavyweight champion confirmed that a recent biceps injury he suffered at an independent show will keep him out of the squared circle if he were to even appear at WrestleMania.

"Unfortunately, I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago," Mysterio said. "I opted not to get surgery. It's a full tear, so I'm just gonna kick back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I'll be ready next month."

Prior to his involvement in the Rumble match, Mysterio's last appearance for WWE just so happened to be at WrestleMania 30 inside the same Superdome venue in which WrestleMania 34 will go down in a little over a week. So, it's slightly disappointing we won't get to see him compete there again for WWE four years later.

While an in-ring appearance is out of the question, it's still possible Mysterio could appear on the show in some capacity -- maybe having some role in helping crown the winner of the cruiserweight championship tournament final between Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Mysterio's most recent pro wrestling appearance took place this past Sunday at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's "Strong Style Evolved" show in Long Beach, California. The bicep injury he suffered unfortunately removed him from his scheduled dream bout with Jushin "Thunder" Liger, yet he still showed up on the card, viewing the match from the outside between Liger and his replacement, IWGP junior heavyweight champion Will Ospreay. He also promised the NJPW fans that he was not done with the company and would have at least one more match, presumably against Ospreay.

