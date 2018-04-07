WWE WrestleMania 34 stage: Mercedes-Benz Superdome set revealed in New Orleans

When it comes to WrestleMania, WWE goes all out for the set designs that represent its biggest show of the year. If you needed evidence of this for whatever reason, you only need to revert back to last year's set in Orlando which featured a rollercoaster at the top of the ramp and a makeshift ring on top of the canopy. While the WrestleMania 34 set in New Orleans this year sadly doesn't feature an amusement park ride, it's still one of the more beautiful sights in wrestling.

We know this because shortly after the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony concluded on Friday, the women of WWE were gracious enough to give us our first look at the very glowing design that will light up the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night.

Of course, a ton of work by a large crew placing this together makes all of this possible. Throughout the week, construction inside the Superdome was ongoing to put this year's set together. You can view parts of that construction from this WrestleMania week below.

The stage for WrestleMania 34 is taking shape. Reddit

The WrestleMania stage lit up in New Orleans. Reddit

We won't know until Sunday night whether this stacked WrestleMania 34 card will deliver, but it's more than safe to say WWE delivered yet again with the stage presentation.