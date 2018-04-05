WWE WrestleMania 34 stage, set design: Construction underway at New Orleans Superdome

WWE WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is mere days away, and the anticipation is certainly building. There's a lot to look forward to every year when it comes to the spectacle that is WrestleMania, but ever since WWE began regularly running the annual event inside stadiums, one thing from the "Show of Shows" that fans look forward to the most is the elaborate stage design the company develops.

Remember last year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida? There was a rollercoaster atop the ramp and a makeshift ring atop the canopy which was covering the actual ring the performers were working in. If anything, last year's WrestleMania was proof that the stage and set design is one of the most important aspects of the biggest event in professional wrestling every year.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

So naturally, with just a few days until this year's WrestleMania in New Orleans, everyone is pondering how much better the set design may get in New Orleans. With that limited time left until the show airs on Sunday night in the "Big Easy," construction has begun inside the Superdome on the set for this year. So far, this is all the evidence out there on the internet to be offered up as a little preview.

The stage for WrestleMania 34 is taking shape. Reddit

It's not all that much for the time being, but in the coming days the WrestleMania 34 set will quickly come to form. As the construction of the elaborate set continues, we will keep you updated right here on this page with some more teaser images.