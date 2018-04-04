WWE WrestleMania 34 tickets: Prices skyrocket from last visit to New Orleans

WWE returns to New Orleans for WrestleMania for the first time in just four years this Sunday, with WrestleMania 34 taking place inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. With one of the most stacked cards top-to-bottom in recent memory, expectations are obviously high that this will be one of the greatest shows in the history of the yearly spectacle.

With matches such as Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE universal championship and the in-ring debut of Ronda Rousey, WrestleMania 34 is unquestionably the hottest ticket in town in the Big Easy. That being the case, the ticket prices for the the event on Sunday have skyrocketed a bit since WWE's last trip to New Orleans.

According to Stubhub, the average ticket price for WrestleMania 34 is currently set at $186. For some perspective, the last time WrestleMania was held inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome four years ago for the 30th edition of the event, the average price to get in the door didn't even crack three figures, coming in at a whopping $68. That show featured the remarkable WWE undusputed championship win by Daniel Bryan, who will be making his in-ring return in the same stadium on Sunday.

Here's a comparative look at the WrestleMania ticket prices over the past few years, dating back to WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans in 2014.

Event Location Ticket Price WrestleMania 30 New Orleans $68 WrestleMania 31 Santa Clara, California $199 WrestleMania 32 Arlington, Texas $116 WrestleMania 33 Orlando, Florida $253 WrestleMania 34 New Orleans $186

*Price as of March 29