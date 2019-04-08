WWE WrestleMania 35: 2019 coverage, match card results, rumors, news, complete guide
Everything you need to know about the WrestleMania 35 event that's just passed
WrestleMania 35, after a long wait, has come and gone. Sunday night inside MetLife Stadium, the latest "Showcase of the Immortals" went down, and it was yet again a memorable happening. A plethora of titles changed hands, and we were delivered moments we'll never forget as the women took the main event stage for the first time in history.
This page was your one-stop shop for everything you needed to know about WrestleMania from the full card to predictions for each match, the weekly WWE schedule and plenty in between. Relive the journey that was WrestleMania 35 below.
WrestleMania 35 dates, times
Monday: Raw after WrestleMania -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Tuesday: SmackDown Live -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
WrestleMania 35
- WrestleMania 35 results, grades
- Becky Lynch reigns as dual-champ
- Kofi Kingston makes history as new WWE champion
- Seth Rollins stuns Brock Lesnar to win universal title
WWE news
- Fan attacks Bret Hart during Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- Go-home SmackDown Live: WWE title contract signing
- Go-home Raw recap: Women's chaos reigns supreme
- Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake rounds out 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class
- AJ Styles signs new WWE contract just before WrestleMania
NXT TakeOver: New York
WrestleMania week features
- How a renegade, a natural and a crossover star climbed the main event mountain
- Triple H reflects on the legacies of Chyna and D-Generation X
- Adam Cole set to take on the pressure of NXT TakeOver main event
- Mustafa Ali is shattering stereotypes along his meteoric rise
- ROH world champion Jay Lethal is ready for the MSG spotlight
Becky Lynch reigns as dual champion
'The Man' stood tall in MetLife Stadium to close out WrestleMania 35
WWE WrestleMania 35 results, grades
Fan favorites went over big at WrestleMania 35 with WWE making history in more ways than o...
WrestleMania 35: Lesnar drops the title
The show of shows got off to a stunning start with the crowning of a new universal champ
Kofi Kingston captures WWE title
Kingston's moment at WrestleMania 35 was everything we imagined it would be ... and then s...
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know as WWE WrestleMania 35 is set to begin in the New York area
-
WrestleMania 35 viewing information
All the information you need to watch WrestleMania 35 live on Sunday night in MetLife Stad...