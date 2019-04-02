WWE WrestleMania 35 coverage: 2019 news, rumors, card, matches, results, date, time
The perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to know leading into WrestleMania 35
Not just simply WWE but professional wrestling as a whole is highlighted by one monumental event every year: WrestleMania. This Sunday inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, WrestleMania 35 will take the global stage as the next edition of the sports entertainment extravaganza. More iconic "WrestleMania moments" are headed our way in the very near future, and we're here to be with you every step of the way.
This year, WrestleMania becomes that much more of a historic happening as this will be the first to feature a women's main event. Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw women's championship against Becky Lynch and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair to close out the show, highlighting the next giant step in the women's evolution. Also on tap, 11-year main roster veteran Kofi Kingston gets a one-on-one crack at the WWE championship when he takes on titleholder Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins aims to slay the beast as he challenges Brock Lesnar for the universal championship. These are just three matches on what's shaped up to be one of the more stacked cards in recent memory.
This page is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about WrestleMania from the full card to predictions for each match, the weekly WWE schedule and plenty in between. Bookmark this page and keep it locked here throughout the week for constant updates as WrestleMania approaches.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
WrestleMania 35 dates, times
Thursday-Monday: Worlds Collide -- Axxess -- Brooklyn Pier 12
Friday: NXT TakeOver: New York -- 7 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Saturday: WWE Hall of Fame -- 7 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Sunday: WWE WrestleMania 35 -- 7 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium
Monday: Raw after WrestleMania -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Tuesday: SmackDown Live -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
WWE news
- Complete list of pro wrestling events during 2019 WrestleMania weekend
- Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake rounds out 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class
- AJ Styles signs new WWE contract just before WrestleMania
WrestleMania 35
- Complete WrestleMania 35 card with all 14 matches
- Women set to make history in WrestleMania main event
- Major stipulation added to WrestleMania 35 main event
- Full slate of predictions and expert picks (coming soon)
NXT TakeOver: New York
- Complete card with all five matches
- Full slate of predictions and expert picks (coming soon)
WrestleMania week features
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
WrestleMania 35 main event stakes raised
Stephanie McMahon made the announcement to kick off the WrestleMania 35 go-home Raw
-
Brutus Beefcake heading to WWE HOF
Beefcake was announced as the final member of the class on Monday
-
2019 NXT TakeOver: New York match card
The card for the TakeOver event before WrestleMania 35 is beginning to take shape
-
SD recap: Kofi is headed to WrestleMania
The New Day made sure Kofi will get his moment on Tuesday night
-
Lethal brings veteran presence into MSG
The 18-year veteran Lethal is set to shine on Ring of Honor's biggest stage to date