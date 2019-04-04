WWE WrestleMania 35 coverage: 2019 news, rumors, card, matches, results, time, date
The greatest extravaganza in professional wrestling every year is upon us. WWE WrestleMania 35 is set to take place this Sunday inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as we are certainly headed for a plethora of more "WrestleMania moments" that we won't soon forget. This year's WrestleMania event should live up to the billing of the biggest event of the year, as the card that's taken shape for the show of shows is one of the best in recent memory on paper.
This year, WrestleMania becomes that much more of a historic happening as this will be the first to feature a women's main event. Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw women's championship against Becky Lynch and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair to close out the show, highlighting the next giant step in the women's evolution. Also on tap, 11-year main roster veteran Kofi Kingston gets a one-on-one crack at the WWE championship when he takes on titleholder Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins aims to slay the beast as he challenges Brock Lesnar for the universal championship. These are just three matches on what's shaped up to be one of the more stacked cards in recent memory.
This page is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about WrestleMania from the full card to predictions for each match, the weekly WWE schedule and plenty in between. Bookmark this page and keep it locked here throughout the week for constant updates as WrestleMania approaches.
WrestleMania 35 dates, times
Thursday-Monday: Worlds Collide -- Axxess -- Brooklyn Pier 12
Friday: NXT TakeOver: New York -- 7 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Saturday: WWE Hall of Fame -- 7 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Sunday: WWE WrestleMania 35 -- 7 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium
Monday: Raw after WrestleMania -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Tuesday: SmackDown Live -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
