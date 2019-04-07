WWE WrestleMania 35 coverage: 2019 news, rumors, card, matches, start time, results, date
After what was another long, exciting Road to WrestleMania, the time has finally arrived to enjoy the sports entertainment extravaganza that will be WrestleMania 35. In just a few short hours, WrestleMania 35 will be emanating live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the biggest event in professional wrestling once again captures the global stage. WrestleMania 35 begins with the kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the main card kicking into full gear at 7 p.m.
This year, WrestleMania becomes that much more of a historic happening as this will be the first to feature a women's main event. Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw women's championship against Becky Lynch and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair to close out the show, highlighting the next giant step in the women's evolution. Also on tap, 11-year main roster veteran Kofi Kingston gets a one-on-one crack at the WWE championship when he takes on titleholder Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins aims to slay the beast as he challenges Brock Lesnar for the universal championship. These are just three matches on what's shaped up to be one of the more stacked cards in recent memory.
This page is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about WrestleMania from the full card to predictions for each match, the weekly WWE schedule and plenty in between. Bookmark this page and keep it locked here throughout the week for constant updates as WrestleMania approaches.
WrestleMania 35 dates, times
Thursday-Monday: Worlds Collide -- Axxess -- Brooklyn Pier 12
Friday: NXT TakeOver: New York -- 7 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Saturday: WWE Hall of Fame -- 7 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Sunday: WWE WrestleMania 35 -- 7 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium
Monday: Raw after WrestleMania -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
Tuesday: SmackDown Live -- 8 p.m. ET -- Barclays Center
