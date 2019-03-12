WWE WrestleMania 35: Kurt Angle sets 'farewell match' for Hall of Famer's in-ring retirement
Angle made the announcement on Monday in front of his hometown in Pittsburgh
WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE champion Kurt Angle walked out to deliver an announcement regarding his future in front of his hometown faithful in Pittsburgh at Raw on Monday night. It turned out to be quite the revelation. Angle stood in the middle of the ring and announced that he will be competing in his "farewell match" at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 against an opponent yet to be determined.
"At WrestleMania, I will compete in my farewell match," Angle said as part of the emotional announcement. "I'd like to thank the WWE, I'd like to thank every superstar that I've shared the locker room with, and most importantly, I want to thank each and every one of you."
Afterwards, Angle wanted to compete in his final Raw match in front of the Pittsburgh crowd, and he did just that, defeating Apollo Crews via pinfall following his vintage Angle Slam. (Crews has long looked up to Angle.)
Following an 11-year hiatus from WWE, Angle, 50, rejoined the company to serve as the headlining inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to WrestleMania 33. The night after the biggest show of the year, Angle was given an on-screen role as the general manager of the Raw brand, and later that summer, took part in a prominent storyline in which Jason Jordan was revealed as his son. Still, many wondered whether Angle would return to in-ring action for WWE at some point, and in October 2017, that came to fruition when Roman Reigns fell ill prior to the TLC event and Angle stepped in as the new third member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.
Angle would go on to compete sporadically in the ring, but in what was unquestionably his most memorable match of this recent run, Angle teamed with a debuting Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 to defeat the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
An opponent opposite Angle for his farewell match at WrestleMania wasn't announced on Monday night, nor were any hints given, so we'll have to wait and see who ultimately earns the honor of sending one of the all-time greats off into the sunset over the course of the next couple weeks.
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
Harlem Heat entering WWE Hall of Fame
Booker T and Stevie Ray have joined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019
-
WWE Fastlane results, recap, grades
Hardly anything went as expected Sunday night at WWE Fastlane, including in the main event...
-
WWE Fastlane viewing information
All the information you need to catch the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday night
-
2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the final PPV event before WrestleMania 35
-
2019 WWE Fastlane predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the final PPV event before WrestleMania 35