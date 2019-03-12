WWE WrestleMania 35: Kurt Angle sets 'farewell match' for Hall of Famer's in-ring retirement

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE champion Kurt Angle walked out to deliver an announcement regarding his future in front of his hometown faithful in Pittsburgh at Raw on Monday night. It turned out to be quite the revelation. Angle stood in the middle of the ring and announced that he will be competing in his "farewell match" at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 against an opponent yet to be determined.

"At WrestleMania, I will compete in my farewell match," Angle said as part of the emotional announcement. "I'd like to thank the WWE, I'd like to thank every superstar that I've shared the locker room with, and most importantly, I want to thank each and every one of you."

Afterwards, Angle wanted to compete in his final Raw match in front of the Pittsburgh crowd, and he did just that, defeating Apollo Crews via pinfall following his vintage Angle Slam. (Crews has long looked up to Angle.)

Following an 11-year hiatus from WWE, Angle, 50, rejoined the company to serve as the headlining inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to WrestleMania 33. The night after the biggest show of the year, Angle was given an on-screen role as the general manager of the Raw brand, and later that summer, took part in a prominent storyline in which Jason Jordan was revealed as his son. Still, many wondered whether Angle would return to in-ring action for WWE at some point, and in October 2017, that came to fruition when Roman Reigns fell ill prior to the TLC event and Angle stepped in as the new third member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Angle would go on to compete sporadically in the ring, but in what was unquestionably his most memorable match of this recent run, Angle teamed with a debuting Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 to defeat the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

An opponent opposite Angle for his farewell match at WrestleMania wasn't announced on Monday night, nor were any hints given, so we'll have to wait and see who ultimately earns the honor of sending one of the all-time greats off into the sunset over the course of the next couple weeks.