WWE WrestleMania 35 location: MetLife Stadium to host New York-New Jersey event

WWE is going back home for WrestleMania 35 in 2019. It's been rumored for weeks now that the biggest show of the year would be returning to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and Thursday night WWE confirmed a news report from the New York Post that WrestleMania 35 will take place inside the stadium on April 7, 2019.

In addition to the announcement that WrestleMania 35 will happen inside the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, WWE also confirmed that the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Raw and SmackDown Live will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn while the company is residing in the New York-New Jersey area for the week.

Previously, "The Granddaddy of Them All" was held inside MetLife Stadium in 2013 for WrestleMania 29. The main event of that event saw John Cena defeat The Rock for the WWE championship, as well as CM Punk battle The Undertaker in an instant classic and Triple H become one of the few men to defeat Brock Lesnar during his current run with the company.

So, with WrestleMania 34 coming to us in just over three weeks, everyone can begin to speculate who may headline the card inside MetLife Stadium come early April 2019 in New Jersey.