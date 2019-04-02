WWE WrestleMania 35 match card: Major stipulation added to historic women's main event

What may arguably be the most historic main event in WrestleMania history has just had the stakes drastically raised. To kick off the WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of Raw on Monday night, Stephanie McMahon made a major announcement that was teased throughout the day regarding the first women's main event in 'Mania history. When Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch step into the ring this Sunday in MetLife Stadium, both aforementioned titles will be on the line.

In other words, the match will be "winner take all" with Rousey, Flair or Lynch walking out holding both championships.

This was not an issue that was required to be addressed ... until last Tuesday on SmackDown Live. In a shocking move less than two weeks out from the biggest show of the year, Flair challenged Asuka for the SmackDown women's championship in a match that went unannounced throughout the day; as a matter of fact, no one knew the match was taking place until Asuka entered following a Flair promo. Flair cleanly emerged victorious, making the triple threat showdown set for this Sunday just that much more interesting.

Things just got VERY interesting. @StephMcMahon announces that in the Main Event of #WrestleMania the #Raw AND #SDLive Women's Titles will be on the line in a Winner Takes All competition! pic.twitter.com/oLmU9uNabo — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019

It should be noted that while McMahon announced the winner would take both championships, she did not note that the titles would be unified. The victor in the triple threat match will be the champion of both brands.

Of course, that could all change following WrestleMania when WWE brass could decide to unify the titles or force the winner to pick one title and relinquish the other.

Prior to Monday's announcement from McMahon, this year's WrestleMania main event was set in stone to be remembered for years to come simply based off the sheer historical significance of the women taking the final match for the first time. Now, it will become more prominent as we'll close out the show of shows on Sunday with one of these women holding up two titles in front of a packed MetLife Stadium.