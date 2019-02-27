WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, 2019 card, date, rumors, location, predictions, news, start time

We are speeding down the Road to WrestleMania with just weeks before the WWE's biggest show of the year, and as the most exciting time in professional wrestling approaches, it is time to look at the card being built for the massive event. WWE WrestleMania 35 is set to go down on Sunday, April 7 inside of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as WWE takes over its traditional home of the New York area. The biggest show of the year is shaping up to be a special affair thus far with two huge title matches already set and plenty of others on the horizon.

CBS Sports will be onsite at the big show all week in early April, but for now, let's take a look at how WrestleMania 35 is shaping up in terms of the match card, news and rumors for the big show. Don't worry, there are no spoilers here per se, just a breakdown of what has already been announced along with predictions as to how everything is going to shake out when all is said and done.

Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast for audio analysis of WWE each week.

WWE WrestleMania 35 matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: We felt the moment was on its way, and it was even more special than we imagined as Lynch won the second annual women's Royal Rumble. We also suspected that she would choose to challenge for the Raw women's championship, rekindling her feud with Rousey, and Lynch made that official with her announcement. The one-on-one match was technically changed to "Rousey vs. Flair" after an angle on Raw involving Vince McMahon, and Rousey has since "laid down" the title, but we all know this is headed to a triple threat that will main event the show. This match is not "officially official," but we are including it here since it is so obvious.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: By virtue of his Royal Rumble victory in Phoenix, Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he'd care to challenge for on the biggest stage. And while he did not do it verbally, Rollins hit Lesnar and took six F5s to close Raw on Monday, making it clear he will go after the universal title at WrestleMania as he aims to slay the beast. It may not be the actual main event of the show, but Rollins's crowning as the top star on Raw could be upon us.

WWE WrestleMania 35 predictions

The following matches are projected based on current storylines and rumors but have not been officially announced at this time.

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston: WWE stumbled onto something special in the story of Kingston vying to the world title he hasn't been able to claim in 12 years on the main roster. After the performance Kingston put on at Elimination Chamber in just coming up short against Bryan at the end coupled with the crowd reactions he was receiving, this is the right move to make for the WWE title match at the show of shows.

Triple H vs. Batista: With Batista's return and subsequent attack on Ric Flair to ruin his mentor's 70th birthday celebration which he followed up by calling out Triple H, the feature match seems to be in the cards. This is the final WrestleMania match Batista has always wanted, and now we'll see it come to fruition.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Flair being Asuka's opponent was a distinct possibility for a second straight year. Instead, we are left without a true challenger for the title considering both Lynch and Flair will be involved with Rousey. It looks like WWE is planning to elevate Rose into that spot, and in doing so, make a new star.

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Bobby Lashley: We expected Balor to lose to Lashley, or win via disqualification, setting up this match at 'Mania. Instead, Balor has already won the title and Lashley should be looking for retribution. There are plenty of others on the Raw side who could also contend -- Elias, Drew McIntyre just to name two -- and WWE could also go with a multi-man match or ladder match.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz: With Matt Hardy making a surprise return to SmackDown alongside his brother -- and the duo immediately beating The Bar -- it appears obvious that they will challenge for the titles at 'Mania. The Usos have to get through Shane McMahon & The Miz first, but that should be expected.

John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre: While this reportedly was not the planned opponent for Cena on the grandest stage, it was explained that McIntyre was the one who removed Cena from the Royal Rumble match by injuring his ankle after a recent Raw went off the air. When his Hollywood obligations end, Cena will be back for his revenge and McIntyre should earn a huge win at WrestleMania.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Winning this hasn't meant all that much for the victor since it was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, so they could simply pulled it from the card any year now; it's merely a way to reward superstars with a spot on the card. We're going to pencil this in for now, though.

Women's Battle Royal: Introduced to WrestleMania last year, this 20-woman match was slated to honor the late Fabulous Moolah until pressure from sponsors forced the company to simply present it as a women's battle royal when Moolah's questionable past was brought up by fans on social media. It's unknown if it'll be kept around simply as a women's battle royal, potentially just honoring another female legend in place of Moolah, so much like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, we'll tentatively keep it scheduled.