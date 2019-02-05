WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, 2019 card, location, date, rumors, predictions, news

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun with the Royal Rumble having come and gone. When it comes to the biggest pro wrestling show of the year, it's never too early to begin looking forward, and here in 2019, that comes in the form of WrestleMania 35. On Sunday, April 7, WrestleMania 35 will go down inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as WWE takes over the New York area for the most important week of the year in sports entertainment.

CBS Sports will be onsite at the big show in April, but for now, let's take a look at how WrestleMania 35 is shaping up in terms of the match card, news and rumors for the big show. Don't worry, there are no spoilers here per se, just a breakdown of what has already been announced along with predictions as to how everything is going to shake out when all is said and done.

WWE WrestleMania 35 matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch: We felt the moment was on its way, and it was even more special than we imagined as Lynch won the second annual women's Royal Rumble. We also suspected that she would choose to challenge for the Raw women's championship, rekindling her feud with Rousey, and Lynch made that official with her announcement on Raw. This should be a fantastic bout between these two, and rumors have suggested it may even become the first women's bout to main event WrestleMania. If the first two interactions are any indication, it absolutely should be the headliner come April 7.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: By virtue of his Royal Rumble victory in Phoenix, Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he'd care to challenge for on the biggest stage. And while he did not do it verbally, Rollins hit Lesnar and took six F5s to close Raw on Monday, making it clear he will go after the universal title at WrestleMania as he aims to slay the beast. It may not be the actual main event of the show, but Rollins's crowning as the top star on Raw could be upon us.

WWE WrestleMania 35 predictions

The following matches are projected based on current storylines and rumors but have not been officially announced at this time.

Triple H vs. Batista: If Triple H is medically cleared from his torn pectoral he suffered back at Crown Jewel and Batista has a hole in his Hollywood schedule allowing him to participate in this program, this match would be incredible. The seeds were planted for this match back on the SmackDown 1,000 episode with Batista reminding his former mentor during the Evolution reunion that no matter what he's accomplished in his career, he's never gotten the best of him.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: These two put on a stellar match with one another on the WrestleMania stage last year as Flair ended the vaunted winning streak of Asuka. This year, Asuka will look to gain her revenge, only this time she will be walking in with the gold around her waist. Some may not like seeing the same match two years in a row at WrestleMania, but these women should deliver the goods once again.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor: After taking universal champion Lesnar to the limit at the Royal Rumble, Balor will now set his sights on Lashley's intercontinental title after the champ and lackey Lio Rush attacked him on Raw. Balor has always fit the mold of perfect IC titleholder, so that moment may come in MetLife Stadium. With Balor selling injuries, he could potentially take a month off before truly beginning this feud.

John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre: While this reportedly was not the planned opponent for Cena on the grandest stage, it was explained that McIntyre was the one who removed Cena from the Royal Rumble match by injuring his ankle after a recent Raw went off the air. When his Hollywood obligations end, Cena will be back for his revenge and McIntyre should earn a huge win at WrestleMania.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Winning this hasn't meant all that much for the victor since it was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, so they could simply pulled it from the card any year now; it's merely a way to reward superstars with a spot on the card. We're going to pencil this in for now, though.

Women's Battle Royal: Introduced to WrestleMania last year, this 20-woman match was slated to honor the late Fabulous Moolah until pressure from sponsors forced the company to simply present it as a women's battle royal when Moolah's questionable past was brought up by fans on social media. It's unknown if it'll be kept around simply as a women's battle royal, potentially just honoring another female legend in place of Moolah, so much like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, we'll tentatively keep it scheduled.