WWE WrestleMania 35 results: Becky Lynch reigns as dual women's champion in historic main event

"The Man" reigns over the entire WWE main roster women's division. Sunday night at WrestleMania 35 inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Becky Lynch emerged as the victor in the winner-take-all match for the Raw and SmackDown women's championships that served as the first women's main event in the history of the "Showcase of the Immortals." Lynch overcame both Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair to earn her new dual-champion status.

The moment with Lynch holding up two titles to close out the biggest show of the year after capturing the spotlight of one of the most important main events in WrestleMania history was a long-awaited sight, though the finish of the match left a lot to be desired. With Flair incapacitated, Rousey looked to add the SmackDown women's title to her collection by delivering her Piper's Pit finisher to Lynch; however, Lynch was able to counter the attempt into a crucifix pinfall for the abrupt victory.

Given the nature of the sudden ending, the initial pop from the crowd wasn't what we all envisioned it would be as we entered WrestleMania 35 assuming Lynch would receive her crowning moment to cap her rise that began last August at SummerSlam. And to make matters a bit more confusing, Rousey protested to the referee as if her shoulders weren't down during the pin attempt, and this was even an angle played out on commentary. But it eventually became clear that Lynch was the intended winner, and the celebration was on from there.

Regardless of the finish not coming off the way many had hoped, the fact is these three women absolutely delivered throughout what was a pressure-filled match with its historical significance -- and for that, they should absolutely be commended for rising to the occasion. The women have more than earned the right to close out WrestleMania as the process of their evolution within the company continues, and overall, WrestleMania 35 and the women involved in the main event gave that theory more than enough validation that it needed.

So for now -- long live the reign of "The Man."