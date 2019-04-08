WWE WrestleMania 35 results: Brock Lesnar drops title, setting up rumored UFC return

The opening contest of WrestleMania has always been considered among the most important because it sets the tone for the rest of the evening on the biggest night of the year. Well, the opening match of WrestleMania 35 inside MetLife Stadium on Sunday set quite the tone we won't forget for years to come as Seth Rollins stunned Brock Lesnar to make good on his promise of slaying the beast and capturing the universal championship.

Prior to the bout kicking off WrestleMania on Sunday, Paul Heyman -- Lesnar's on-screen advocate -- came to the ring and proclaimed that if his client couldn't be in the actual main event to close the show, then they may as well get business over with early so Lesnar can head back to Las Vegas where "he is ultimately appreciated." Lesnar pounced on Rollins before the challenger could even enter the ring, obliterating him continuously on the outside.

The bell did eventually ring to officially start the universal title match, and Lesnar was able to inflict some more damage by taking Rollins to Suplex City. With the referee incapacitated, though, Rollins gained the advantage with a low blow to the champion. Following up with three devastating Curb Stomps, Rollins did what many deemed as the impossible by earning the 1-2-3 to claim the universal championship -- again, as he promised.

The clean loss here on the WrestleMania 35 stage marks just the second defeat for Lesnar since the stunning Survivor Series squash at the hands of Goldberg in November 2016. The other man to hold a victory over Lesnar since that time is, of course, Roman Reigns, who beat Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 to also win the universal title. Rollins is the first WWE superstar below 250 pounds to beat Lesnar via pinfall or submission since Eddie Guerrero in 2004.

With Lesnar dropping the title to open WrestleMania, the attention now turns to his future. With rumors swirling of late that the "Beast Incarnate" is headed back to UFC for a showdown with reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier this August, the door is now much more open for Lesnar to head back to the MMA ranks in an attempt to reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship that he was held as one of the biggest draws the promotion has ever seen.