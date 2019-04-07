WWE WrestleMania 35 results: Live updates, matches, 2019 card, grades, recap, start time, highlights

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- History will be made in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 35 card when a trio of women will headline the show of shows for the first time in company history. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will square off in a triple threat match with both Raw and SmackDown women's titles at stake in front of an expected crowd of more than 75,000 at MetLife Stadium.

The 16-match WrestleMania card is expected to push towards seven hours in length, and it features a flurry of interesting storylines, including 11-year veteran Kofi Kingston attempting to become just the second African-American male WWE champion when he faces Daniel Bryan. Universal champion Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line against Seth Rollins amid heavy speculation that Lesnar will return to the UFC in August and challenge heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way onsite from WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, updating this story with the latest results and highlights from the biggest show of the year. Listen to our audio preview of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat podcast, and subscribe in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WrestleMania 35.

WWE WrestleMania 35 matches

Winner Take All -- Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships : Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere)



Intercontinental Championship : Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor

Women's Tag Team Championship : Boss 'N Hug Connection (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics



: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese (Kickoff Show) Women's Battle Royal (Kickoff Show) [ Confirmed entrants

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show) [ Confirmed entrants

WWE WrestleMania 35 live results, highlights

WWE WrestleMania 35 recap, grades

