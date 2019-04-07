WWE WrestleMania 35 stage: Set design inside MetLife Stadium has come together for big event
Another gorgeous WrestleMania setup is in the works for this Sunday
There's a lot to look forward to every year when it comes to the extravaganza that is WrestleMania, and WrestleMania 35 this year is no different. One of the aspects that people love seeking out the most in the lead up to the show of shows is what the unique stage will look like in the stadium. This year, with WrestleMania 35 taking place inside MetLife Stadium, another amazing design has come together for the best wrestling show of the year.
With WrestleMania 35 just getting underway, one of the first things that was noticeable -- as usual -- was the way the set in East Rutherford, New Jersey, masterfully came together. The WWE crew has done yet another tremendous job setting the stage for what should be a memorable evening in MetLife Stadium.
Below, you can have a look at the stage for WrestleMania 35 as well as some shots from the week of how it all came together.
Listen to our audio preview of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night.
Be sure to check back to this page for the latest WrestleMania 35 stage images.
-
WrestleMania 35 live results, grades
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from WWE WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know as WWE WrestleMania 35 is set to begin in the New York area
-
Complete guide to WWE WrestleMania 35
The perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to know leading into WrestleMania 35
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of WrestleMania 35 inside MetLife Stadium on Sunday
-
WrestleMania 35 viewing information
All the information you need to watch WrestleMania 35 live on Sunday night in MetLife Stad...
-
Bret Hart tackled by fan at ceremony
The Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday