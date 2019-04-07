WWE WrestleMania 35 stage: Set design inside MetLife Stadium has come together for big event

There's a lot to look forward to every year when it comes to the extravaganza that is WrestleMania, and WrestleMania 35 this year is no different. One of the aspects that people love seeking out the most in the lead up to the show of shows is what the unique stage will look like in the stadium. This year, with WrestleMania 35 taking place inside MetLife Stadium, another amazing design has come together for the best wrestling show of the year.

With WrestleMania 35 just getting underway, one of the first things that was noticeable -- as usual -- was the way the set in East Rutherford, New Jersey, masterfully came together. The WWE crew has done yet another tremendous job setting the stage for what should be a memorable evening in MetLife Stadium.

Below, you can have a look at the stage for WrestleMania 35 as well as some shots from the week of how it all came together.

This is the view from our seats.



Oh my god. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/A4PHACtJCb — New York Mike (❤️🗽) @Wrestlemania (@TheFrayMovement) April 7, 2019

This is much more simplistic than the set up for WrestleMania 33 and I really like that. #wrestlemania35 pic.twitter.com/lGCy1yMZEb — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 7, 2019

A little more of a high res photo of yesterday's leak of the #WrestleMania stage pic.twitter.com/mZPuioPYFA — Flash Gordon (@TheArcherMW) April 4, 2019

Some new photos of the #WrestleMania 35 Set & Stage. They'll obviously add more to it instead of just a giant screen. pic.twitter.com/890pFRNPUd — Angel Lopez @ WrestleCon (@xKillSwitch130x) April 5, 2019

