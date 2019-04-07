WWE WrestleMania 35 stage: Set design inside MetLife Stadium is coming together

There's a lot to look forward to every year when it comes to the extravaganza that is WrestleMania, and WrestleMania 35 this year is no different. One of the aspects that people love seeking out the most in the lead up to the show of shows is what the unique stage will look like in the stadium. This year, with WrestleMania 35 set to take place inside MetLife Stadium, it looks as if another amazing design is on the way with the event just mere hours away.

We're beginning to get our first glimpses on the internet of just what we're in store for come Sunday night in MetLife Stadium. From what we can see thus far, the stage being constructed by the crew that has no doubt been working hard over the course of the past week will create yet another unforgettable atmosphere for the one professional wrestling event that fans clamor for each spring.

Below, you can have a look at the images of the stage construction as it continues to come together.

Listen to our audio preview of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night.

A little more of a high res photo of yesterday's leak of the #WrestleMania stage pic.twitter.com/mZPuioPYFA — Flash Gordon (@TheArcherMW) April 4, 2019

Some new photos of the #WrestleMania 35 Set & Stage. They'll obviously add more to it instead of just a giant screen. pic.twitter.com/890pFRNPUd — Angel Lopez @ WrestleCon (@xKillSwitch130x) April 5, 2019

