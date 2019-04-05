WWE WrestleMania 35 stage setup: Design inside MetLife Stadium beginning to come together

When it comes to the annual WWE WrestleMania event, the company loves to go all out on a variety of aspects for its biggest show of the year. Unquestionably, though, one of the aspects fans love to see come together over the course of the weekend is the unique stage setup that's constructed inside whichever stadium the big event is taking place. With WrestleMania 35 set to take place in just a couple days inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, everyone has been wondering how the stage will shape out inside the northeast venue within the greater New York area.

Luckily, with WrestleMania 35 so close, we're beginning to get our first glimpses on the internet of just what we're in store for come this Sunday in MetLife Stadium. From what we can see thus far, the stage being constructed by the crew that has no doubt been working hard over the course of the past week will create yet another unforgettable atmosphere for the one professional wrestling event that fans clamor for each spring.

Below, you can have a look at the images of the stage construction as it continues to come together.

Reddit

A little more of a high res photo of yesterday's leak of the #WrestleMania stage pic.twitter.com/mZPuioPYFA — Flash Gordon (@TheArcherMW) April 4, 2019

Some new photos of the #WrestleMania 35 Set & Stage. They'll obviously add more to it instead of just a giant screen. pic.twitter.com/890pFRNPUd — Angel Lopez @ WrestleCon (@xKillSwitch130x) April 5, 2019

