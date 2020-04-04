WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Best picks, 2020 predictions by same wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

Billed as "too big for just one night", WrestleMania 36 is set for Saturday and Sunday. In addition to a site change from Tampa's Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 WrestleMania card has seen several major changes in recent weeks. Most notably, Roman Reigns withdrew from a WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg due to a real-life potential immunodeficiency following bouts with leukemia. Braun Strowman will replace Reigns against Goldberg.

The most recent WrestleMania 36 odds see Becky Lynch as a +120 underdog (risk $100 to return $120) as she defends her Raw Women's Championship against Shayna Baysler (-160). And WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is a +275 underdog against challenger Drew McIntyre (-400). You should see the latest WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Silverstein is backing Aleister Black at -450 as he takes on Bobby Lashley. One of the most intriguing up-and-coming WWE talents, Black is a former NXT Champion who has yet to gain traction on the main roster. He has earned several high-profile wins since his promotion, including PPV victories against Cesaro and A.J. Styles. In real life, Black is married to WWE valet Zelina Vega.

Lashley, meanwhile, has largely stumbled since his return to WWE. He was inserted in a widely panned storyline with Lana and Rusev, including a kayfabe marriage to Lana, that didn't really go anywhere. An acclaimed former two-time ECW World Champion and four-time TNA/Impact World Champion, Lashley also competed in Bellator as a mixed-martial artist before his return to WWE.

"You do not build Black for seven months only to have him lose to Lashley, who no one in the world cares about due to WWE's shoddy booking," Silverstein told SportsLine.

WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)