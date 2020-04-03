WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Best picks, 2020 predictions from wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

With WrestleMania 36 approaching quickly, WWE held its final Raw before the big show on Monday. Paul Heyman cut a promo guaranteeing that Brock Lesnar would take care of Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 2020. That match is the main event of a loaded WrestleMania 36 card that will take place at the WWE Performance Center without fans on Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and April 5.

McIntyre is the -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Lesnar is the +275 underdog in the latest WrestleMania 36 odds. Meanwhile, The Undertaker claims A.J. Styles spent most of his career ducking top competition in smaller promotions, and he's the -600 favorite to win his Boneyard Match over Styles (+350) in the current 2020 WrestleMania odds. You should see the latest WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Silverstein is backing Edge to get the win over Randy Orton as a -325 favorite in a Last Man Standing Match on the 2020 WrestleMania card. Edge and Orton have been feuding ever since Orton attacked Edge at Raw the night after the Royal Rumble. On Monday, Edge called Orton out for coasting after being handpicked for Evolution with Ric Flair, Batista and Triple H, so the energy level on both sides should be high for this matchup between two of the best of their generation.

"The fact that this is a stipulation match should give Orton's odds a boost because you could stretch the storyline, possibly until SummerSlam in four months," Silverstein told SportsLine. "However, considering how long this angle has already gone and the fact that we don't know whether WWE will even be able to do shows after WrestleMania, you have to go with Edge here."

WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)