WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Picks, 2020 predictions from proven wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

Unlike most of the sports and entertainment world, the WWE has continued on during the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion is still planning on going ahead with WrestleMania 36, albeit with several significant changes. Originally scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on April 5, WrestleMania 36 will now take place in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando without fans on Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and April 5. The 2020 WrestleMania card is still loaded, with several championships on the line.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, but will WWE put over a fan favorite without any fans in attendance? McIntyre is a -400 (risk $400 to win $100) favorite, while Lesnar is listed as the +275 (risk $100 to win $275) underdog in the latest WrestleMania 36 odds. You should see the WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Now, he has turned his attention to the WrestleMania 36 card and locked in strong WWE picks. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top WrestleMania 36 predictions

Silverstein is backing The Undertaker to come away with the win as a -600 favorite over A.J. Styles. Undertaker had his 21-match unbeaten streak at WrestleMania ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 and has since also lost a match to Roman Reigns at the WWE's annual showcase. However, he still has a 24-2 record all-time at the event and it wouldn't make a lot of sense for him to drop a stipulation match to Styles.

"It is probably better that Taker-Styles has a stipulation and odd location," Silverstein told SportsLine. "As great as Styles has been for WWE, he isn't taking down the Dead Man."

How to make 2020 WrestleMania picks

Silverstein has made the call on every matchup at WrestleMania 36, and he's backing multiple plus-money underdogs who could lead to a substantial return. You can see who they are, and all of his WWE picks, right here.

What are the top WrestleMania 36 picks? And which underdogs should you back? See the latest WrestleMania 2020 odds below and then visit SportsLine now to get the top picks for WrestleMania 36, all from an elite WWE expert who has nailed two Royal Rumbles.



WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)