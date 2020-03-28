WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Picks, 2020 predictions from same wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

The WWE is expected to pull out all the stops for WrestleMania 36, which will air over two days (April 4 and 5). An event that normally thrives on crowd reaction and interaction will be held with no live audience at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Viewers are expecting surprise endings, possible guest appearances and unique fight setups as the WWE tries to compensate for the lack of a traditional environment.

Despite the changes and all the unknowns, there are still WWE odds for this top-flight card. The latest 2020 WrestleMania odds feature some of the biggest names in wrestling like The UnderTaker (-600) and Drew McIntyre (-400) as heavy favorites in their respective matchups. Are they safe bets, or will a huge underdog pull off a stunner? You should see the WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Now, he has turned his attention to the WrestleMania 36 card and locked in strong WWE picks. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top WrestleMania 36 predictions

Silverstein has a lean towards "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as a -275 favorite against John Cena (+200). Cena is a household name since he's largely moved into Hollywood work, but he's not a full-time WWE performer now.

Despite his legendary career in the WWE, the storyline doesn't set up well for Cena to win this one, according to Silverstein. The Fiend is coming off a surprising loss to Goldberg that cost him his Universal title, and fans are hopeful for a big rebound.

"Fans already angry that The Fiend fought to a no contest with Seth Rollins and then dropped the title to Goldberg would be infuriated if he lost this one," Silverstein told SportsLine.

How to make 2020 WrestleMania picks

Silverstein has made the call on every matchup at WrestleMania 36, and he's backing multiple plus-money underdogs who could lead to a substantial return. You can see who they are, and all of his WWE picks, right here.

What are the top WrestleMania 36 picks? And which underdogs should you back? See the latest WrestleMania 2020 odds below and then visit SportsLine now to get the top picks for WrestleMania 36, all from an elite WWE expert who has nailed two Royal Rumbles.



WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)