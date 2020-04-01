WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Picks, 2020 predictions from seasoned wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

While the coronavirus pandemic brought most of the sports world to a complete stop, the show will go on, at least to some extent, for WWE's WrestleMania 36, as a taped performance will air on April 4 and April 5 from the WWE Performance Center. The Universal Championship that was set to pit Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns is off, as the latter opted to sit out due to health concerns. Despite that scratched match, anticipated matchups between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are expected to roll on during the WrestleMania 36 card.

The latest WrestleMania 36 odds list McIntyre as a -400 favorite (risk $400 to return $100) in his WWE Championship matchup against Besner, while Cena, who has transitioned to a part-time WWE performer, is getting +200 (risk $100 to return $200) as an underdog against Wyatt.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Silverstein is leaning towards Aleister Black at -450 as he takes on Bobby Lashley. Black has a professional wrestling win percentage of 74.6 and has taken down almost 80 percent of his WWE matches.

He's won his last four WWE matches, beating Leon Ruff twice, Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles during that span. The promotion is clearly building him up, while Lashley hasn't had consistent success, going 3-3 in his last six WWE matches.

"You do not build Black for seven months only to have him lose to Lashley, who no one in the world cares about due to WWE's shoddy booking," Silverstein told SportsLine.

WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)