WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Picks, 2020 predictions from top wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

WrestleMania is the most prestigious event on the wrestling calendar. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE still intends to hold its premier showcase. Instead of holding Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, April 5, the event will now be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance. Fans will get maximum sports exposure too, as WrestleMania 2020 will stretch over two days, on Saturday and Sunday.

Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, and the challenger is the -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100) to unseat Lesnar (+275) in the latest WrestleMania 36 odds. Meanwhile, the Undertaker is a -600 favorite to take down A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match according to the latest 2020 WrestleMania odds. You should see the latest WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Now, he has turned his attention to the WrestleMania 36 card and locked in strong WWE picks. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top WrestleMania 36 predictions

Silverstein is backing the Street Profits as -350 favorites in their Raw Tag Team Championship match against Andrade and Angel Garza. The former NXT Tag Team Champions and WWE 2019 Breakthrough Superstars of the Year are in their first reign as Raw Tag Team Champions after winning the belts in a "Now or Never" match less than a month ago. Andrade and Angel Garza don't have much history together, so it would be an odd spot to give them the straps.

"This should be an exciting match and has the potential to be a show-stealer considering the talent and athleticism of all four men," Silverstein told SportsLine. "Ultimately, the match was made with no storyline consideration because WWE seemingly was forced to pull its planned lucha libre fatal four-way match for Andrade's U.S. Championship. The Profits just won the titles, and a change would be nonsensical here."

Silverstein has made the call on every matchup at WrestleMania 36, and he's backing multiple plus-money underdogs who could lead to a substantial return. You can see who they are, and all of his WWE picks, right here.

WrestleMania 36 odds



WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)