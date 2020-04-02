WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Picks, 2020 predictions from unbiased wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

Vince McMahon's mantra while owning WWE has been "The show must go on." Thus, WrestleMania 36 will be aired on two nights from April 4-5. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 2020 moves from Tampa's Raymond James Stadium to the fan-free WWE Performance Center in Orlando for what surely will be the most unusual professional wrestling pay-per-view in history.

The current WrestleMania 36 odds list WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as a +275 favorite (risk $100 to return $275) against challenger Drew McIntyre. And Becky Lynch is a +120 favorite as she defends her Raw Women's Championship against Shayna Baysler in the current 2020 WrestleMania odds.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Top WrestleMania 36 predictions

Silverstein is leaning with Baron Corbin (-125) as he takes on Elias, but is prepared for chaos. The latter likely wouldn't get the duke on his own here, but with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the mix, this is a logical spot for Gronk to get involved to the crooner's advantage.

Corbin has been on a roll, having won the annual King of the Ring and taking on Seth Rollins several times for the WWE Universal Championship.

"Elias still gets reaction, but no one has any good reason to care about him," Silverstein told SportsLine. "Corbin has been built well as a despicable heel, but I think everyone could use a break after his never-ending feud with Reigns. I would lean with Corbin here, but because Gronkowski is hosting WrestleMania and we already saw him get involved with Corbin on SmackDown, I would not be surprised if some shenanigans came into play here."

Silverstein has made the call on every matchup at WrestleMania 36, and he's backing multiple plus-money underdogs who could lead to a substantial return.

WrestleMania 36 odds



WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)