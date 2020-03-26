WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Picks, 2020 predictions from wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

While much of the sports world is on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 is set to air on April 4 and 5, albeit with several significant changes. Originally scheduled as a one-day event on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, it will now become the first two-day event for the WWE and will be filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance.

Despite the unique environment, WrestleMania 36 odds are still being offered at several sportsbooks, with the latest WWE odds showing Drew McIntyre going off at -400 (risk $400 to return $100) against Brock Lesner (+275, risk $100 to win $275) for the WWE Championship. That's just one of the matches on the WrestleMania 36 card, and with other household names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair set to participate, be sure to see the WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Top WrestleMania 36 predictions

Silverstein is backing Rhea Ripley (-250) over Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship. Ripley, an Australian pro wrestler, claimed the NXT Women's Championship in December by defeating Baszler. She'll put it on the line against Flair, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner and daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair.

"Ripley has been so well-built as NXT champion that it would be a shame to see a change here, but there is reason to believe it can happen considering Flair's name value and the way she is often booked," Silverstein told SportsLine. "Ultimately though, it would be a mistake for WWE to have given NXT such a large presence at Survivor Series and Royal Rumble only to turn around and have one of the brand's top titles taken by a WWE superstar."

WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Roman Reigns -2000 vs. Goldberg +800

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350