WWE WrestleMania 36 odds: Top picks, 2020 predictions from same wrestling insider who nailed two Royal Rumbles

Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most sports and live entertainment, the WWE is hoping to fill the void on Saturday and Sunday with its signature event. WrestleMania 36 has been moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and will be held without fans. WrestleMania 2020 will also now take place over two days featuring the promotion's biggest stars.

Despite shakeups to the lineup, the WrestleMania 36 card is still loaded, as Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, with "The Beast Incarnate" listed as a +275 underdog (risk $100 to win $275) against McIntyre (-400) in the latest WrestleMania 36 odds. Meanwhile, John Cena will take on the Bray Wyatt, and "The Fiend" is a -275 favorite over Cena (+200) in the current 2020 WrestleMania odds. You should see the latest WrestleMania 36 picks and WWE predictions from Adam Silverstein before locking in any 2020 WrestleMania picks of your own.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win.

Now, he has turned his attention to the WrestleMania 36 card and locked in strong WWE picks. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top WrestleMania 36 predictions

Silverstein is backing Street Profits to retain their Raw Tag Team titles as -350 favorites over Andrade and Angel Garza. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford debuted as tag team partners back in 2016 in NXT. In 2018, they developed in Evolve, winning that promotion's tag team titles.

When they returned to NXT, they won the NXT Tag Team Championships in a four-way tag team ladder match and then made the jump to Raw in 2019. After a series of unsuccessful title attempts, the Street Profits finally earned the belts in early March over Seth Rollins and Murphy before defending those titles against Rollins and Murphy at Elimination Chamber.

Given that they have only held the belts for about a month and that Andrade was originally supposed to defend his U.S. Championship in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania, Silverstein doesn't see why the Street Profits would drop the title this weekend. However, he does predict that it could be one of the more exciting WrestleMania 36 matches.

How to make 2020 WrestleMania picks

Silverstein has made the call on every matchup at WrestleMania 36, and he's backing multiple plus-money underdogs who could lead to a substantial return. You can see who they are, and all of his WWE picks, right here.

What are the top WrestleMania 36 picks? And which underdogs should you back? See the latest WrestleMania 2020 odds below and then visit SportsLine now to get the top picks for WrestleMania 36, all from an elite WWE expert who has nailed two Royal Rumbles.



WrestleMania 36 odds

Shayna Baszler -160 vs. Becky Lynch +120

Drew McIntyre -400 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Bray Wyatt -275 vs. John Cena +200

Rhea Ripley -250 vs. Charlotte Flair +175

Kevin Owens -150 vs. Seth Rollins +110

The Undertaker -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

Edge -325 vs. Randy Orton +200

Street Profits -350 vs. Andrade & Angel Garza +250

Aleister Black -450 vs. Bobby Lashley +300

King Corbin -125 vs. Elias -110

Smackdown: Bayley (+130) vs. Sasha Banks (+160) vs. Lacey Evans (+425) vs. Naomi (+550) vs. Dana Brooke (+3000) vs. Tamina (+5000)