The night in professional wrestling has become the biggest weekend in professional wrestling as WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights inside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The action begins on Saturday and continues Sunday with a pair of seven-match cards making up the "Showcase of the Immortals" this year.

The event will be the first WWE main roster show to welcome back live fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is certainly welcomed by not only the fans but the performers who feed off their energy.

The two-night event features eight championship matches. On the men's side, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre to open Night 1, while Night 2 sees Roman Reigns put the universal title on the line in a triple threat main event against Edge and Daniel Bryan. For the women, SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks will defend her title against Bianca Belair in the main event on Saturday with Rhea Ripley challenging Asuka for the Raw women's championship on Sunday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire weekend covering all the ins and outs of WrestleMania with live updates, analysis and highlights throughout both shows. Here's how you can watch WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch 2021 WWE WrestleMania 37

Date: Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show: 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 card

Night 1 -- Saturday, April 10

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage Match)

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Tag Team Turmoil)

Night 2 -- Sunday, April 11