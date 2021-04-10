The stage is now set for WrestleMania 37, both literally and figuratively. With Friday's SmackDown in the books, WWE is now ready for the biggest show of the year -- and the return of a live crowd for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-night event takes place Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As expected, WWE is bringing back the traditional elaborate set design for the event after being forced to hold WrestleMania 36 in and empty WWE Performance Center in 2020. Wrestlers will enter the stadium from below a giant WrestleMania-themed pirate ship with giant video boards and pyrotechnic displays enhancing the presentation.

Below, you can have a look at the stage for WrestleMania 37 as the transformation from football field to sports entertainment hub for the weekend is now complete.

WrestleMania 37 will be held with limited capacity as only 25,000 fans able to attend each night, which hat represents 36% of the standard capacity for the stadium. Seats will be sold in "pods" and social distancing measures will be in place for the event. Temperature checks and wellness screenings will also take place upon entry, and masks will be required for all fans.