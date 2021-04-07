Many aspects of WrestleMania contribute to its spectacle each and every year. One aspect that gets fans hyped the most is the stage setup for the biggest show of the year, and this year's is quickly coming together with WrestleMania 37 rapidly drawing near. Given the fact that last year's WrestleMania was held inside an empty WWE Performance Center without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more eyes than ever will be on the glamorous construction.

This year, however, WWE is welcoming back fans for the first time since the start of the pandemic with WrestleMania 37 emanating from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Just a week before the two-night event, which takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, WWE has begun constructing the setup for the event.

WrestleMania 37 will be with limited capacity, with only 25,000 fans able to attend each night. That represents 36 percent of the standard capacity for Raymond James Stadium. Seats will be sold in "pods" and social distancing measures will be in place for the event. Temperature checks and wellness screenings will also take place upon entry, and masks will be required for all fans.

Below, you can have a look at the stage for WrestleMania 37 as the transformation from football field to sports entertainment hub begins. This story will be continually updated as construction moves along.