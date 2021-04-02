The reveal of the extravagant WrestleMania stage is always a highlight of the year for pro wrestling fans. That has likely never been more true than this year and the monumental WWE WrestleMania 37 event, which comes after last year's event was forced to be held inside an empty WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, however, WWE is welcoming back fans for the first time since the start of the pandemic with WrestleMania 37 emanating from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Just a week before the two-night event, which takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, WWE has begun constructing the setup for the event.

WrestleMania 37 will be with limited capacity, with only 25,000 fans able to attend each night. That represents 36 percent of the standard capacity for Raymond James Stadium. Seats will be sold in "pods" and social distancing measures will be in place for the event. Temperature checks and wellness screenings will also take place upon entry, and masks will be required for all fans.

Below, you can have a look at the stage for WrestleMania 37 as the transformation from football field to sports entertainment hub begins. This story will be continually updated as construction moves along.