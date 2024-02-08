The world is buzzing about WrestleMania 40 after The Rock's shocking return to WWE television. It's widely believed that Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania this year. A press conference on Thursday should cement it.

The WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday. A face-off between Rock and Reigns is scheduled for the event. It's widely expected that Rock vs. Reigns will be formally announced at the presser. The Rock's return and CM Punk's recent injury may have shuffled rumored plans for WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins are without clear direction but that could change on Thursday. Both men are scheduled to appear at the presser.

Rock, Reigns, Rhodes and Rollins will be taking media questions at the press conference along with women's world champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, formerly known as Triple H, will also be in attendance.

Find all the information you need for Thursday's WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference below.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference

Date: Feb. 8 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Peacock or YouTube below